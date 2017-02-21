Construction to begin soon on remaking of Newberry building into a...
Sometime in 2017, there may be beer on tap in the former JJ Newberry building on Main Street, Downtown Batavia. Matt Gray made the announcement during a Start Up Genesee event, combined with the announcement that the Fresh Labs concept for the Newberry building is ready to go forward, at the location yesterday.
