City Council takes a stand against 'sanctuary state, city'; ...

Although senators in Albany may not be inclined to consider the idea of New York becoming a "sanctuary state," City Councilwoman Rose Mary Christian wants to make sure they know where she stands on the matter. "I want us to draft a resolution and send it to Hawley, Ranzenhofer, Schumer and Cuomo, letting them know that the City of Batavia is opposed to this bill," Christian said toward the end of Monday night's City Council meeting.

