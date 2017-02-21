Blind School employee charged with en...

Blind School employee charged with endangering the welfare of children

NYS Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs Special Prosecutor Patricia E. Gunning announced an employee of the NYS School for the Blind in Batavia was arrested for harassing and endangering three children in his care. Kenneth L. Darch , 57, of Hutchins Street, Batavia, is charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor, and two counts of harassment in the second degree -- with physical contact, a violation.

