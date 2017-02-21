Blind School employee charged with endangering the welfare of children
NYS Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs Special Prosecutor Patricia E. Gunning announced an employee of the NYS School for the Blind in Batavia was arrested for harassing and endangering three children in his care. Kenneth L. Darch , 57, of Hutchins Street, Batavia, is charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor, and two counts of harassment in the second degree -- with physical contact, a violation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are African-Americans disliked so much?
|8 hr
|uncle milty
|42
|hottest female on local TV (Jul '08)
|11 hr
|Buck Rohde
|46
|Castile Diner owner charged with arson
|13 hr
|who you are
|1
|WNY Independent Living, Inc. (Feb '16)
|22 hr
|steve
|2
|help find a heroin junky
|Feb 18
|Heroins rising tide
|3
|Proper drug disposal
|Feb 18
|so true
|3
|Why isn't pastor martin macdonald in prison yet?
|Feb 18
|Vir-il Aryan
|6
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC