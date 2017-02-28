Bixler named HR director at Niagara Falls Memorial
Bixler, who has extensive human resources experience in the health care field, was most recently vice president of human resources for the BryLin Behavioral Health System, where she managed labor relations, recruitment, employee compensation and employee health. Prior to BryLin, Bixler served as vice president of human resources at Lockport Memorial Hospital, United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia and the Weinberg Campus, Getzville.
