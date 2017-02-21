Batavia resident helped dedicate International Peace Garden in Mexico

Batavia resident and International Peace Garden Foundation President Paula Savage , recently returned from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where she participated in the dedication of the 2017 International Peace Garden located at the Vallarta Botanical Garden. Mexico was nominated for the honor because of its substantial contributions to the UN in areas such as peaceful settlement of disputes, struggle against apartheid, promotion of disarmament and halting of climate change.

