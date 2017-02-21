Batavia PD names new Assistant Chief -- Todd Crossett
Assistant Chief Crossett most recently held the position of Detective Sergeant having been promoted to that position in 2014. Prior to being promoted to Detective Sergeant he held the ranks of Detective, temporary Road Patrol Sergeant and Police Officer.
