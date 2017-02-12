Batavia man dead after Alexander crash Saturday

Dillon Brooks scored 21 points before fouling out, Tyler Dorsey added 19 and No. 5 Oregon repelled a couple of second-hal LOS ANGELES - Kendall Smith had 17 points and six assists and Tavrion Dawson had 15 points and 13 rebounds to help Cal State Northridge A Jeep driven by Jayson Dersham went off Seward Road just before 9:00 p.m., hit a large tree and spun around before stopping.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.