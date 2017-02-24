Batavia Man Charged with Forcible Touching After Valentine's Day Incident at Walmart
A 39-year-old Batavia man faces a forcible touching charge after an incident at the Walmart SuperCenter on Veterans Memorial Drive. The Genesee County Sheriff's office says Billy Joe Johnson forcibly touched someone in the store on Valentine's Day.
