Batavia man charged in January hit-and-run accident in Cowlesville
Nicholas Price, 29, of Batavia, was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run accident that happened Jan. 27 in the Town of Bennington. According to the original report, around 11:50 a.m. a black Hyundai Accent was traveling eastbound when it went off the road on Route 354 in the Hamlet of Cowlesville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are buffalo police so corrupt?
|45 min
|Bobby102
|6
|Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year?
|4 hr
|Not Fake News
|14
|Daily life of Joe Dooshbag Conservative Republican
|12 hr
|lol
|11
|Is Buffalo A Racist City?
|22 hr
|Johndoe828
|10
|Is the Buffalo Police Department Corrupt? (Jun '08)
|23 hr
|Johndoe828
|43
|hottest female on local TV (Jul '08)
|Feb 25
|Doug
|47
|Why are African-Americans disliked so much?
|Feb 23
|uncle milty
|42
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC