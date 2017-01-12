Youth Court members sworn in at Old C...

Youth Court members sworn in at Old Courthouse

Genesee County Youth Court swore in the class of 2016 members on Tuesday, January 10 at the Old Courthouse, Batavia. The oath and charge of confidentiality were administered by the honorable Judge Adams.

