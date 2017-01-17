Volunteers turn out for MLK Day of Se...

Volunteers turn out for MLK Day of Service at Senior Center

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Batavian

In celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. day, groups all over are engaging in MLK Day of Service activities, and in Batavia, Americorps and Zonta Club of Batavia came together in the Senior Center this morning to work on a couple of charitable projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The truth about operstion highjump in Antarctica. 1 hr retired 8
News WIVB-TV News4 Buffalo, NY |Federal agents raid ... (May '08) 17 hr Suticat 924
Brexit fake news and propoganda. 21 hr Bflo Neocon 1
When MKUltra is usurped and used for good... 22 hr TonkinBaywasfakenews 1
Hubby affair at Xylem 23 hr fart seeker 3
people need to stand up for the donald's beliefs Sun Reaper 54
How used to overthrow kings back in the day. Jan 14 wutupwitdat 3
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,632 • Total comments across all topics: 277,997,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC