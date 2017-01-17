Volunteers turn out for MLK Day of Service at Senior Center
In celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. day, groups all over are engaging in MLK Day of Service activities, and in Batavia, Americorps and Zonta Club of Batavia came together in the Senior Center this morning to work on a couple of charitable projects.
