VA officially opens new living center for resident veterans

Friday Jan 27

A new, $2.8 million renovation project at the VA designed to improve the conditions of long-term veteran residents of the Community Living Center, Maple Lodge, was unveiled today in a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by veterans, VA staff, and dignitaries. Maple Lodge is a completely gutted, redesigned and renovated wing of the VA Hospital in Batavia and features 19 private rooms and one semi-private room.

