Town's Southwest Water District moves closer to design, construction

It has been years in the making but the push to provide public water for about 40 families living in the southwest area of the Town of Batavia is about to become a reality. On Wednesday night, the Town Board unanimously voted in favor of a final order establishing the Batavia Southwest Water District for residents of Brown, Halstead, Wilkinson, Lear, Upton and Rose roads, and Windflower Drive.

