Town's Southwest Water District moves...

Town's Southwest Water District moves closer to design, construction

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Batavian

It has been years in the making but the push to provide public water for about 40 families living in the southwest area of the Town of Batavia is about to become a reality. On Wednesday night, the Town Board unanimously voted in favor of a final order establishing the Batavia Southwest Water District for residents of Brown, Halstead, Wilkinson, Lear, Upton and Rose roads, and Windflower Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
heroin bust 43 min yup 2
John Crofts MD on washington treatment of seni... 17 hr WarrenHatchedanegg 3
Obama's departure speech. 17 hr Amerikan 11
Castilone gangstalking and harassment 19 hr revolt 1
Paladino chickens out on charity boxing match Wed bataviadaily repo... 1
Why DeVos isn't the worst pick Wed Roscoe 4
LMAO at Jay Cutler body shamers Wed Frank N Steen 1
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,324 • Total comments across all topics: 278,084,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC