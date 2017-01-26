Tickets still available for 15th Annu...

Tickets still available for 15th Annual Celebrate Agriculture Dinner

Tickets are still available for the 15th Annual Celebrate Agriculture Dinner! The dinner will take place Saturday, March 18 at the Alexander Fire Hall. Doors open at 6 p.m. This event is a celebration of Genesee County's number one industry - Agriculture.

