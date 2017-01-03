Supervisor foresees a banner year for the Town of Batavia

The near completion of a revised Comprehensive Plan, the imminent placement of a state-of-the-art solar wafer manufacturing plant at the WNY Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park in the Town of Alabama, and a steady stream of proposed housing and building projects have Supervisor Gregory Post believing that 2017 will be a banner year for the Town of Batavia. "While you notice that little has changed from last year in terms of protocols, policies and procedures, I think next year will be more exciting a you'll see some significant changes," Post said Wednesday night after the Batavia Town Board organizational and special meeting at Town Hall on West Main Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.