Supervisor foresees a banner year for the Town of Batavia

The near completion of a revised Comprehensive Plan, the imminent placement of a state-of-the-art solar wafer manufacturing plant at the WNY Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park in the Town of Alabama, and a steady stream of proposed housing and building projects have Supervisor Gregory Post believing that 2017 will be a banner year for the Town of Batavia. "While you notice that little has changed from last year in terms of protocols, policies and procedures, I think next year will be more exciting a you'll see some significant changes," Post said Wednesday night after the Batavia Town Board organizational and special meeting at Town Hall on West Main Street.

