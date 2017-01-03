State Police announce results of deta...

State Police announce results of detail investigating under-age alcohol sales

On Friday, January 30, 2016, the New York State Police based out of the Batavia Barracks along with the New York State Liquor Authority conducted an underage drinking detail. Approximately sixteen stores throughout Genesee County were checked and three sales were made to underage buyers.

