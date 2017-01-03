State Police announce results of detail investigating under-age alcohol sales
On Friday, January 30, 2016, the New York State Police based out of the Batavia Barracks along with the New York State Liquor Authority conducted an underage drinking detail. Approximately sixteen stores throughout Genesee County were checked and three sales were made to underage buyers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sen. Cotton's Immigration Stance Delusional, Co...
|3 hr
|Queen of Sheba
|4
|Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09)
|6 hr
|Below Neocon
|42
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|12 hr
|punK
|12
|Do you feel thinking has changed this new years?
|Tue
|TheNewMaster
|1
|Peter Geraci 3901 Main Street unit 7c. Amherst NY
|Tue
|Bad Decision
|5
|McLeod admits that in the late 1980s he experie... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|wants a one on one
|8
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Now_What-
|20,767
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC