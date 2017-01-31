Remembering the Blizzard of 77

Remembering the Blizzard of 77

Buffalo, NY On that fateful Friday morning, January 28, 1977, drivers were suddenly stopped in their tracks by the Blizzard of 1977. The storm ultimately killed 29 people, resulted in a federal state of emergency and cemented the region's snow reputation that lives on to this day.

