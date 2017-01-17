Proposed bill to redistribute state a...

Proposed bill to redistribute state aid to casinos concerns Batavia Downs Gaming leaders

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Batavian

Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. officials are troubled about a bill in New York State's proposed budget that would redistribute available state aid associated with hosting a gaming facility to a county that hosts a tribal casino, but does not receive a percent of the state share of revenue from that casino. If passed into law, the measure could decrease the amount of state aid distributions to local municipalities that benefit from gaming activities at Batavia Downs, according to WROTB President Henry Wojtaszek.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
heroin bust 5 hr yup 2
John Crofts MD on washington treatment of seni... 22 hr WarrenHatchedanegg 3
Obama's departure speech. 22 hr Amerikan 11
Castilone gangstalking and harassment Thu revolt 1
Paladino chickens out on charity boxing match Wed bataviadaily repo... 1
Why DeVos isn't the worst pick Wed Roscoe 4
LMAO at Jay Cutler body shamers Wed Frank N Steen 1
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,904 • Total comments across all topics: 278,090,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC