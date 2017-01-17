Proposed bill to redistribute state aid to casinos concerns Batavia Downs Gaming leaders
Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. officials are troubled about a bill in New York State's proposed budget that would redistribute available state aid associated with hosting a gaming facility to a county that hosts a tribal casino, but does not receive a percent of the state share of revenue from that casino. If passed into law, the measure could decrease the amount of state aid distributions to local municipalities that benefit from gaming activities at Batavia Downs, according to WROTB President Henry Wojtaszek.
