Patty Chaya named dean of student ser...

Patty Chaya named dean of student services at GCC

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: The Batavian

Genesee Community College has appointed its next dean of Student Services, a familiar face with years of experience working with students, faculty and staff, and service to the College. Patricia "Patty" Chaya emerged as the top choice from a lengthy search of many qualified candidates, and will assume the responsibilities of dean of students, transitioning from her previous role of associate dean of the GCC Warsaw and Lima Campus Centers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do black people have special behavioral problems? 2 hr Buck Rohde 4
Abluntrumphater 2 hr Wotjek 33
people need to stand up for the donald's beliefs 15 hr Bflo Neocon 18
News Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com... 16 hr dolphinwithbayonette 23
Ill gotten gains are cursed 18 hr WOJTEK 1
Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16) Mon Lead Pipe Joe 59
any girl phonesex with this guy? (Mar '13) Mon chrisfox1151977 135
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Genesee County was issued at January 10 at 7:20PM EST

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,969 • Total comments across all topics: 277,787,796

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC