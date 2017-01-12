Patients from accident in Bergen in g...

Patients from accident in Bergen in guarded condition at Strong Memorial Hospital

Friday Jan 13

The two drivers involved in an accident yesterday afternoon on Route 33 in Bergen are both in guarded condition at Strong Memorial Hospital. The drivers are identified by State Police as Donald L. Bausch, 74, of Batavia, and Otavia M. Bell, 18, of Rochester.

