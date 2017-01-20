New Genesee County Chamber of Commerc...

New Genesee County Chamber of Commerce Building a 'Beacon' for Economy and Tourism

Friday Jan 20

Local Politicians, business leaders and even neighbors joined the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce to celebrate their new location on Park Road in the City of Batavia on Thursday. The renovated two story building will also serve as a 24-hour visitor and information center for all of Genesee County.

Batavia, NY

