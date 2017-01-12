National singer Joey Belladonna with Big Chief Way tonight at TF Browns
Dr. Tom Mazurkiewicz pictured above next to National recording artist Joey Belladonna lead singer of Anthrax is playing at 10 p.m. tonight at TF Browns, 214 Main St. Batavia with his cover band Big Chief Way. Also pictured next to Dr. Tom is Dave Mickelson bass player and Joe Precourt lead guitarist having dinner this evening at Yume Bistro in Batavia.
