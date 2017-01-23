Muckdogs' Hot Stove Dinner is Feb. 25 at Sacred Heart Church

The Genesee County Baseball Club will hold its annual Batavia Muckdogs Hot Stove Dinner and Auction on Saturday, Feb. 25th from 4:30 - 8 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Church Hall at 17 Sumner St. in Batavia. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under.

