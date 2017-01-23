Muckdogs' Hot Stove Dinner is Feb. 25 at Sacred Heart Church
The Genesee County Baseball Club will hold its annual Batavia Muckdogs Hot Stove Dinner and Auction on Saturday, Feb. 25th from 4:30 - 8 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Church Hall at 17 Sumner St. in Batavia. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ghetto assed names in the news
|1 hr
|Buck Rohde
|5
|Trump's father-in-law is hardcore Communist
|3 hr
|Bflo Neocon
|5
|Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16)
|6 hr
|Nickel City
|88
|Trump's fake news on crime.
|Jan 21
|LoL
|4
|Barron Trump's mind is Barren like his fathers.
|Jan 21
|whateva
|2
|Law and Order: Highland Avenue resident accused...
|Jan 21
|yup
|1
|Anarchists on Trump's payroll.
|Jan 20
|Jude585
|2
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC