'Move Over' law expanded to protect volunteer firefighters
Assemblyman Steve Hawley today announced an expansion of the "Move Over" Law designed to protect our police, tow trucks, emergency vehicles and now volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers. The law, which has already been in effect for a number of years, requires drivers to move over one lane to give room and provide safety for first responders attending to a car accident, law enforcement stop or disabled vehicle.
