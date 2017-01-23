Margaret A. Hoffman
MARGARET A. HOFMANN Age 79, of Attica, died peacefully Sunday afternoon January 15, 2017 at the Genesee County Nursing Home. She was born November 16, 1937 in Alexander, a daughter of the late Charles and Margaret Buckenmeyer, also preceded in death by siblings, Catherine Raines, Lucy Moag, Mary Falkowski, Dorothy Moynihan, Elizabeth, Charles & George Buckenmeyer.
