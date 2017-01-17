Man with robbery conviction given two years in state prison
Johnson was arrested last May for first-degree robbery after being released from a four-month term in the Genesee County Jail for a gang assault in Batavia. Neither the district attorney nor Johnson's defense took the opportunity to speak before sentencing; however, Johnson took the chance to casually express that he was "happy to get this out of the way" never taking responsibility or expressing an apology to the victim for his actions.
