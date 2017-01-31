Man accused of posting sexual pictures of minor to social media
A 27-year-old Oak Street resident has been arrested and accused of posting explicit pictures of a person under 17 years of age to social media. Davon S. St. John, of 72 Oak St., Batavia, is charged with promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child, promoting sexual performance of a child, endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of sexual misconduct.
