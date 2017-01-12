Lots of people heard booms last night...

Lots of people heard booms last night, but no issues found

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Batavian

We've received messages from several people wanting to know what it was they heard go boom last night in the Manhatten Avenue, Ross Avenue area of Batavia, and, we don't know. We've checked with local officials and there was an investigation of the area after the booms were reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News WIVB-TV News4 Buffalo, NY |Federal agents raid ... (May '08) 14 hr Suticat 924
Brexit fake news and propoganda. 18 hr Bflo Neocon 1
When MKUltra is usurped and used for good... 19 hr TonkinBaywasfakenews 1
Hubby affair at Xylem 20 hr fart seeker 3
The truth about operstion highjump in Antarctica. 20 hr bill gates is senile 7
people need to stand up for the donald's beliefs Sun Reaper 54
How used to overthrow kings back in the day. Jan 14 wutupwitdat 3
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,110 • Total comments across all topics: 277,992,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC