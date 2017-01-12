Lots of people heard booms last night, but no issues found
We've received messages from several people wanting to know what it was they heard go boom last night in the Manhatten Avenue, Ross Avenue area of Batavia, and, we don't know. We've checked with local officials and there was an investigation of the area after the booms were reported.
