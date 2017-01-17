Law and Order: Woman accused of damag...

Law and Order: Woman accused of damaging motel room door

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Batavian

Jennifer Lynn Greck , 47, of Seven Springs Road, Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 3rd. Greck allegedly damaged a room door of a motel on West Main Street Road, Batavia, at 6:53 a.m., Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The truth about operstion highjump in Antarctica. 5 hr retired 8
News WIVB-TV News4 Buffalo, NY |Federal agents raid ... (May '08) 22 hr Suticat 924
Brexit fake news and propoganda. Mon Bflo Neocon 1
When MKUltra is usurped and used for good... Mon TonkinBaywasfakenews 1
Hubby affair at Xylem Mon fart seeker 3
people need to stand up for the donald's beliefs Jan 15 Reaper 54
How used to overthrow kings back in the day. Jan 14 wutupwitdat 3
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,416 • Total comments across all topics: 278,004,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC