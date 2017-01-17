Law and Order: Woman accused of damaging motel room door
Jennifer Lynn Greck , 47, of Seven Springs Road, Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 3rd. Greck allegedly damaged a room door of a motel on West Main Street Road, Batavia, at 6:53 a.m., Saturday.
