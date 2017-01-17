Law and Order: Man allegedly becomes ...

Law and Order: Man allegedly becomes confrontational with police during traffic stop

14 hrs ago Read more: The Batavian

Eric Keith Ricks , 38, of Ellicott Street Road, Batavia, is charged with obstructing governmental administration 2nd, aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd, driving on a suspended registration and driving without insurance. Ricks was stopped at 5:22 p.m., Jan. 11, on Swan Street, Batavia, by Officer Chad Richards.

