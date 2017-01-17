There are on the The Batavian story from Yesterday, titled Law and Order: Highland Avenue resident accused of drug possession. In it, The Batavian reports that:

Julia L. Tombari , 22, of Highland Avenue, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia. Tombari was allegedly found in possession of a controlled substance not prescribed to her along with packaging and other drug paraphernalia by officer Arick Perkins at 2:45 p.m., Friday, at a residence on Highland Avenue.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Batavian.