Law and Order: Highland Avenue resident accused of drug possession
There are 1 comment on the The Batavian story from Yesterday, titled Law and Order: Highland Avenue resident accused of drug possession. In it, The Batavian reports that:
Julia L. Tombari , 22, of Highland Avenue, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia. Tombari was allegedly found in possession of a controlled substance not prescribed to her along with packaging and other drug paraphernalia by officer Arick Perkins at 2:45 p.m., Friday, at a residence on Highland Avenue.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Batavian.
|
#1 7 hrs ago
Just like her dad and his friends. They are friends with the perry bust trash
Police know it but do nothing about it.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's fake news on crime.
|4 hr
|LoL
|4
|Barron Trump's mind is Barren like his fathers.
|4 hr
|whateva
|2
|Anarchists on Trump's payroll.
|15 hr
|Jude585
|2
|heroin bust
|Fri
|yup
|2
|John Crofts MD on washington treatment of seni...
|Thu
|WarrenHatchedanegg
|3
|Obama's departure speech.
|Thu
|Amerikan
|11
|Castilone gangstalking and harassment
|Thu
|revolt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC