Law and Order: Highland Avenue resident accused of drug possession

There are 1 comment on the The Batavian story from Yesterday, titled Law and Order: Highland Avenue resident accused of drug possession. In it, The Batavian reports that:

Julia L. Tombari , 22, of Highland Avenue, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia. Tombari was allegedly found in possession of a controlled substance not prescribed to her along with packaging and other drug paraphernalia by officer Arick Perkins at 2:45 p.m., Friday, at a residence on Highland Avenue.

yup

North Chili, NY

#1 7 hrs ago
Just like her dad and his friends. They are friends with the perry bust trash
Police know it but do nothing about it.
