Law and Order: Batavia woman first DWI arrest of new year
Angela Joan Bombard , 55, of Main Street, Batavia, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater and driving left of pavement markings. Bombard was stopped at 6:49 p.m., Sunday, on Route 19, Le Roy, by Deputy Jeremy McClellan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here comes the sun: Elon Musk's ambitious solar...
|30 min
|Lief Coach fatboy
|6
|Sen. Cotton's Immigration Stance Delusional, Co...
|5 hr
|Queen of Sheba
|4
|Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09)
|8 hr
|Below Neocon
|42
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|14 hr
|punK
|12
|Do you feel thinking has changed this new years?
|Tue
|TheNewMaster
|1
|Peter Geraci 3901 Main Street unit 7c. Amherst NY
|Tue
|Bad Decision
|5
|McLeod admits that in the late 1980s he experie... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|wants a one on one
|8
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC