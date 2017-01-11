Law and Order: Batavia man arrested following report of road rage incident
Robert Lee Williams, Jr. , 26, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with assault 3rd. Williams was allegedly involved in a road rage incident at 6 p.m., Dec. 21, on East Main Street, Batavia.
