Law and Order: Batavia man accused of driving on Thruway with a BAC more than twice the legal limit
Adam L. Rumley , 26, of Batavia, is charged with aggravated DWI and multiple traffic violations. Rumley was stopped by State Police on the Thruway at 10:22 p.m., Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Supreme Court Race DO NOT vote for DisHon. John... (Aug '09)
|15 hr
|Bren
|12
|The truth about operstion highjump in Antarctica.
|22 hr
|retired
|8
|WIVB-TV News4 Buffalo, NY |Federal agents raid ... (May '08)
|Mon
|Suticat
|924
|Brexit fake news and propoganda.
|Mon
|Bflo Neocon
|1
|When MKUltra is usurped and used for good...
|Mon
|TonkinBaywasfakenews
|1
|Hubby affair at Xylem
|Mon
|fart seeker
|3
|How used to overthrow kings back in the day.
|Jan 14
|wutupwitdat
|3
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC