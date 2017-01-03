Law and Order: Arrests for second-degree harassment, pot possession, criminal tampering
Ronald Francis Ratulowski Jr. , 43, of Eleanor Place, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. He was arrested at 12:49 a.m. on Dec. 28 on Eleanor Place following a domestic dispute.
