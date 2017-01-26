ILGR hosts series of 12 free workshops on anger management
Independent Living of the Genesee Region will be holding a series of FREE Anger Management Workshops at their 113 Main St. office in Batavia, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, beginning Jan. 31th. Those who attend will be shown practical steps: to learn to manage anger; to stop violence and the threat of violence; to develop self-control over thoughts and actions; and to receive support and feedback from others in the workshops.
