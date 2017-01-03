Hawley reappointed Assistant Minority Leader, takes key role on Assembly Rules Committee

Assemblyman Steve Hawley announced today that he has been reappointed Assistant Minority Leader of the Assembly and will sit on the Agriculture, Veterans' Affairs, Insurance, Ways and Means and Rules committees. "After a relaxing holiday season, I am excited to get back to work on behalf of the citizens in my district and continue to make strides rebuilding our infrastructure, securing crucial education funding, protecting our vets and fighting Albany corruption," Hawley said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.