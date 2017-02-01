Hawley proposes safeguard against 'Messages of Necessity'...
Assemblyman Steve Hawley proposed a measure on the Assembly floor on Monday that would require a two-thirds vote of the house for Messages of Necessity to be accepted when issued by the governor. Legislation is usually subject to an "aging" period of three days before it can be voted on, but Messages of Necessity are issued by the governor to forgo this process and rush a vote on important and/or controversial legislation, as was done with the SAFE Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|white girls
|20,804
|mark yourdon aids scare?
|5 hr
|rainbow lover
|1
|Is WNY Racist? Politics Fuels Debate (Jun '07)
|7 hr
|Buck Rohde
|19
|Dicks Tattoo Shop (May '11)
|12 hr
|Buffalo BarFly
|29
|Any Lawn Jockeys For Sale
|Wed
|lol
|8
|Do you approve of Byron W. Brown as Mayor? (Jul '15)
|Wed
|lol
|5
|Do you approve of Michael Ranzenhofer as ?
|Wed
|Dupree dArc
|2
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC