Hawley proposes safeguard against 'Messages of Necessity'...

Assemblyman Steve Hawley proposed a measure on the Assembly floor on Monday that would require a two-thirds vote of the house for Messages of Necessity to be accepted when issued by the governor. Legislation is usually subject to an "aging" period of three days before it can be voted on, but Messages of Necessity are issued by the governor to forgo this process and rush a vote on important and/or controversial legislation, as was done with the SAFE Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.