Grand opening & open house for new Chamber office is Thursday afternoon

The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce invites you to attend the opening of their new offices and tourism visitor center with a public ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19. An open house of the new Chamber facilities will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. The new office, located at 8276 Park Road in Batavia, houses a new tourism visitor center and office spaces for both the Chamber of Commerce and Genesee County Tourism staff. The two-level, 3,400-square-foot space was a former physical therapist's office.

