Genesee Lumber Workers Save Woman Trapped Under Burning Car in Bergen

Workers at Genesee Lumber in Batavia are credited with helping to save a woman who was trapped under a burning car in Genesee County. Two employees had just made a delivery when they came upon a two-car crash on Route 33 in Bergen.

