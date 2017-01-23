Garden Talk Series this year includes night blooms, dahlias and hummingbirds
Join the Genesee County Master Gardeners for our monthly garden series, "Garden Talk." We plan to hold a variety of garden related topics on the first Tuesday of the month starting in February and running through November.
