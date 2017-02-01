Friends and family gather to help Rose Disalvo celebrate 100th birthday
The best way to make it to 100 years old, according to Rose Disalvo, "keep busy, busy, busy. That's the best thing."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|31 min
|white girls
|20,804
|mark yourdon aids scare?
|1 hr
|rainbow lover
|1
|Is WNY Racist? Politics Fuels Debate (Jun '07)
|3 hr
|Buck Rohde
|19
|Dicks Tattoo Shop (May '11)
|8 hr
|Buffalo BarFly
|29
|Any Lawn Jockeys For Sale
|21 hr
|lol
|8
|Do you approve of Byron W. Brown as Mayor? (Jul '15)
|21 hr
|lol
|5
|Do you approve of Michael Ranzenhofer as ?
|22 hr
|Dupree dArc
|2
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC