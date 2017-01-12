Free Home Energy Workshop

Free Home Energy Workshop

Monday Jan 9

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County is pleased to present a "Save Energy Save Dollars" workshop on Tuesday, February 14 at 6:00pm. This workshop will take place at the Richmond Memorial Library, 19 Ross Street in Batavia.

