Falleti: Naming rights only; City proposes big redevelopment plans for Evans Street

Frank Falleti, owner of Falleti Motors on Ellicott Street Road and father of two boys who play in the Genesee Amateur Hockey Association, said he and his family want the Falleti Ice Arena to be a recreational facility the city can be proud of but the management side of the operation is out of his hands. "We own the naming rights only, but have nothing to do with the operation," Falleti said today in response to an article in The Batavian posted following Monday night's City Council meeting.

