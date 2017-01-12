Destro helps track Subway robbery sus...

Destro helps track Subway robbery suspect

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Batavian

It didn't take police long to locate a robbery suspect last night, with the help of tracking by a Sheriff's K-9, after a man went into the Subway on East Main Street, Batavia, and demanded money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The truth about operstion highjump in Antarctica. 20 hr Truth Saves 1
How used to overthrow kings back in the day. Sat wutupwitdat 3
News Man who was listed as a director at GCASA accus... (Oct '13) Fri seven 3
CDC buries link between autism and vaccinations. Fri TruthSaves 2
Neo conservatives are nothing new... Jan 12 Wendy 2
Obama's departure speech. Jan 12 electromagnetichy... 6
How to make America great again. Jan 10 bipartisansmartazz 1
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,891 • Total comments across all topics: 277,928,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC