City Republicans note experience in backing Bialkowski for Councilperson-at-Large seat
The City of Batavia Republican Committee on Thursday endorsed former City Councilman Robert Bialkowski to fill the City Councilperson-at-Large vacancy created by the recent resignation of Brooks Hawley when he moved into the Town of Batavia. "We had three excellent candidates," Chairman David Saleh said.
