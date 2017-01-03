City Republicans note experience in b...

City Republicans note experience in backing Bialkowski for Councilperson-at-Large seat

The City of Batavia Republican Committee on Thursday endorsed former City Councilman Robert Bialkowski to fill the City Councilperson-at-Large vacancy created by the recent resignation of Brooks Hawley when he moved into the Town of Batavia. "We had three excellent candidates," Chairman David Saleh said.

