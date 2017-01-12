City of Batavia leaders promoting '$1...

City of Batavia leaders promoting '$100 Million, I'm All...

City of Batavia officials, In preparation for tonight's budget presentation during the City Council meeting at the City Centre Council Chambers, have created a Facebook page and both the City Manager and Assistant Manager have Twitter Accounts through which they are teasing this year's budget mantra, "$100 Million, I'm All In!" The goal, according to Assistant Manager Gretchen DiFante, is to engage in a great deal of conversation around the 2017/18 budget.

