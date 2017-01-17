Chamber celebrates new headquarters, ...

Chamber celebrates new headquarters, new visitors center

The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce celebrated its arrival in a new home, with a new tourism center, on Park Road, Town of Batavia, today, with a ribbon cutting. While the upstairs offices are a modern and comfortable place for chamber employees to work, it's the downstairs visitors center that is the star of the renovated building.

