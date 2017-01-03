Buffalo Raceway set for 2017 opening
Racing fans can expect four new stables to make their debut this season with George Anthrop, Kim Asher, Joe Skowyra and Bo Sowers all coming in during the campaign. They can expect to tussle with JD Perrin who remains at the top of the list for local conditioners.
