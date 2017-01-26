Batavia's Ellicott Station, Perry's d...

Batavia's Ellicott Station, Perry's downtown project...

Thursday Jan 26

The City of Batavia and the Village of Perry are among the beneficiaries of the latest round of Restore New York Communities Initiative money designed to reinvigorate downtowns and generate economic opportunity in communities throughout the state. According to a press release issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office, funds in the amount of $500,000 each have been allocated to Batavia for demolition, remediation and rehabilitation of the former Ellicott Station to create a mixed-use facility, and to Perry for the Restore Downtown Perry Project.

